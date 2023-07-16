Woman found shot inside car in Orange County: Deputies

article

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a car in Orange County, deputies said.

On Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the area of Alafaya Heights Road and South Alafaya Trail to a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman inside a car who was shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details have been released.