Woman found shot inside car in Orange County: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a car in Orange County, deputies said.
On Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the area of Alafaya Heights Road and South Alafaya Trail to a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman inside a car who was shot.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other details have been released.