Woman found shot inside car in Orange County: Deputies

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found with a gunshot wound inside a car in Orange County, deputies said. 

On Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the area of Alafaya Heights Road and South Alafaya Trail to a report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman inside a car who was shot. 

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

No other details have been released. 