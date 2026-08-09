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1 dead after vehicle crashes into water near West Cocoa Beach Causeway, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard County News
Published August 9, 2026 5:36 PM EDT
Published August 9, 2026 5:36 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The victim was identified as a 23-year-old man from Oklahoma, according to police.
    • Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Dive Team later recovered the car from the river.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after his vehicle crashed into the water near the Banana River Relief Bridge early Sunday morning, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., Aug. 9 on the West Cocoa Beach Causeway, police said.

What we know:

The vehicle and its sole occupant – a 23-year-old man from Oklahoma – were recovered from the water by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

Early investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Altima, left the roadway while speeding before submerging in the water, police said. 

No foul play is suspected. 

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released by police at this time. 

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Cocoa Beach Police Department. 

Brevard County News