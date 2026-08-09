1 dead after vehicle crashes into water near West Cocoa Beach Causeway, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after his vehicle crashed into the water near the Banana River Relief Bridge early Sunday morning, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., Aug. 9 on the West Cocoa Beach Causeway, police said.
What we know:
The vehicle and its sole occupant – a 23-year-old man from Oklahoma – were recovered from the water by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.
Early investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Altima, left the roadway while speeding before submerging in the water, police said.
No foul play is suspected.
What we don't know:
The man's name has not been released by police at this time.
What's next:
This crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Cocoa Beach Police Department.