1 dead after vehicle crashes into water near West Cocoa Beach Causeway, police say

The Brief The victim was identified as a 23-year-old man from Oklahoma, according to police. Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Dive Team later recovered the car from the river.



A man has died after his vehicle crashed into the water near the Banana River Relief Bridge early Sunday morning, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., Aug. 9 on the West Cocoa Beach Causeway, police said.

What we know:

The vehicle and its sole occupant – a 23-year-old man from Oklahoma – were recovered from the water by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

Early investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Altima, left the roadway while speeding before submerging in the water, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released by police at this time.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation.