Woman found dead in Disneyland parking garage

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Disneyland parking garage Saturday.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers responded to a Mickey and Friends parking structure just before 7 p.m. and found the woman lying on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not yet been released and the circumstances of her death remain under investigation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anaheim police.