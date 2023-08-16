Woman charged with attempted murder after person shot multiple times at Kissimmee hotel: Deputies

article

A woman is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a person was shot multiple times at a Kissimmee hotel on August 4, deputies said.

Ruby Sky Ortiz, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper display of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, and failure to appear for no valid driver's license.

Deputies said they arrived at the Knights Inn at 4651 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway after receiving a call for service.

They found a "victim" who had been shot multiple times. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

No other details about the incident have been released.