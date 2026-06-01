Woman charged in deadly 2025 Seminole County crash

A woman has been arrested a year after a deadly crash in Seminole County left a man dead, according to officials.

Amanda Babcock, 37, of Geneva, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Amanda Babcock. (Credit: Seminole County Jail)

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Babcock is accused of driving recklessly on State Road 46 when she crashed into two other vehicles on June 7, 2025, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Babcock was reportedly driving at a high speed, cutting in between vehicles and passing multiple vehicles at a time, according to the report.

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Edward Rathman, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, died and three others were injured.

Babcock has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious injury, and two counts of reckless driving with damage to a person.

Babcock has since bonded out of the Seminole County Jail, according to records.