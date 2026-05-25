Avery Lynn Sexton: Dad remembers daughter hit, killed on beach; 'Happiest little girl you could ever meet'

The Brief Avery Lynn Sexton was the "happiest little girl you could ever meet," her dad, Dante Sexton, told FOX 35's Marie Endinger. Avery, who would have turned 2 in July, died Saturday after she was hit by a vehicle on New Smyrna Beach. Officials said the little girl darted into a traffic lane. Now, questions are being raised about safety when it comes to driving or parking on the beaches.



Little Avery Lynn Sexton was the "happiest little girl you could ever meet." She was energetic, bubbly, liked to walk and run around, and to play at the beach, according to her dad, Dante Sexton.

"She was just, she was the, she was just a light of anybody's day that met her, really," he told FOX 35's Marie Endinger on Monday at New Smyrna Beach, where he gathered with family and friends to remember the little girl.

Avery Sexton died on Saturday after she was hit by a car while on the beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it appears that the young girl darted in front of a car on the beach.

VSO said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and that it does not appear that the driver was speeding or driving while impaired.

Remembering Avery Sexton

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A family photo of Avery Sexton shared with FOX 35.

Driving on the beach

Dante said he never thought his family would be one to suffer a tragedy like this: "It's definitely an unreal moment."

While people are allowed to drive and park in designated areas on New Smyrna and other beaches in Volusia County, he said he's always been against people being allowed to drive on the beach. He mentioned concerns about people partying, drinking, potentially driving, etc.

"Because stuff like this happens. I mean, she wasn't even two years old," he said.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 asked a few people who were at the beach on Monday about their thoughts on driving on the beach:

"It’s our responsibility as adults to watch out" - John Gori

"I feel like it allows families to have more opportunity to maximize their space and really be able to enjoy the beach" - Kaila McKinney

"It can be safe, but maybe crosswalks or parents need to make sure they're stern with their kids" - Kaitlynn Dyer