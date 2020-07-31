Woman bitten on foot by shark in New Smyrna Beach

article

A woman is recovering after being bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Tamra Malphurs said a little after 5 p.m. on Friday, a 22-year-old woman from Sanford was on her surfboard in chest-deep water when she was bitten on the foot by a shark.

She said the shark was not seen and the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Capt. Malphurs said the shark bite victim was not taken to the hospital.

This is the fourth shark bite in Volusia County so far this year, according to Capt. Malphurs.