Woman allegedly punched boyfriend in the face two times for leaving her dog out in the rain

Melissa Morris was arrested on New Year’s Eve after she told deputies she punched her boyfriend in the face for leaving her dog outside in the rain.

Police say they responded to a call of a suspected assault where they were met by the Oregon woman’s boyfriend, James, who said she punched him in the face two times.

Investigators say they saw a marble-sized welt and scratch mark on James’ right eyebrow.

James told police that he was talking to Morris when she began hitting him.

Morris was then taken into custody on a domestic assault charge and was later transported to the Coos County Jail. The sheriff’s office shared a mugshot of Morris on social media which showed her flashing a large grin.



