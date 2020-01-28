Woman accused of helping teen commit robbery

article

A Seminole County woman is in jail with no bond after helping a teen rob a Circle K convenience store.

Deputies say Amanda Meador was the teen's guardian.

According to her arrest report, the robbery initially happened back in October at the Circle K on Red Bug Lake Road.

Deputies said the teen went into the store, showed the clerk a note demanding cash and flashed a gun.

According to deputies, Meador was outside in a van acting as a lookout.

Deputies believe Meador knew exactly what was going on because she stopped when the teen dropped the money, waited for him to pick it up, then drove away.

The report says the teen left fingerprints on the note he handed the clerk, and they were able to find him.

They are both charged with armed robbery, but Meador is also charged with child neglect.

“The teen could have been harmed if the clerk defended themselves, which they would’ve had the right to do,” said Bob Kealing, public information officer at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. “You have an adult who you would think would know better than to allow a minor to go into a store with a gun to commit an armed robbery.”