Woman accused of burning child's private area with hot water as punishment, Palm Bay police say

Palm Bay police said a woman is accused of burning a young girl's private area, behind and back with hot water as punishment.

Police said Angelina Mayton arrived at Palm Bay Hospital with the child who had suffered third-degree burns to her body.

Investigators said Mayton said she left the child unattended in the bathtub and that the young girl must have turned on the hot water and burned herself.

The girl was eventually transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

Officials said in a news release that the child's injuries are "significant and probable to cause lifelong disfigurement if not loss of feeling, according to physicians."

The news release said the child has undergone numerous painful procedures, including the child needing a catheter and a colostomy bag.

The child remains in the hospital.

Police said Mayton is charged with aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury.

(Warning: The report contains graphic details. Readers be advised.)