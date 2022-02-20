Woman, 23, killed trying to walk across I-4 lanes, FHP says

article

A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after getting out of a disabled vehicle and trying to walk across lanes of I-4, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the woman was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of I-4 in Orange County when she was struck by a 2019 Nissan Maxima. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was reportedly a passenger in a car that had become disabled in the westbound lanes. A male pedestrian with her was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.