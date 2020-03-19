Wisconsin records first 2 deaths due to novel coronavirus

Two people have died from novel coronavirus in Wisconsin, marking the first deaths linked to the virus in the state.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made the announcement Wednesday night. The first death was a man in his 50s from Fon Du Lac County. The second death was a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.

"Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus. We are thinking of you during this difficult time," said Evers in a statement. "We are committed to fighting the spread of this disease. I want to thank the many nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the frontlines who are working tirelessly to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge."

As of Thursday, there were 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.