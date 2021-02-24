Winter Park's annual St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to pandemic

article

The City of Winter Park has decided to cancel its annual St. Patrick's Day parade this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The city tweeted the announcement on Wednesday.

"Historically held on the first Sunday in March, the 2021 St. Patrick's Day has been canceled by the decision of the committee. We look forward to bringing the luck of the Irish back to Park Avenue in 2022."

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Dogs ate wood, plastic bottles as owner starved them to death

Winter Park recently canceled its weekend street festivals for February and March after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

"The purpose of these weekends was to provide ample space for safe, socially-distant expanded outdoor dining and sidewalk-sale shopping opportunities," said Winter Park spokesperson Clarissa Howard.

MORE NEWS: Portillo’s postpones opening of new Orlando location

After feedback received from merchants was reviewed by the Economic Recovery Task Force, the city decided to pause the festivities.