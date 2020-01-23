Winter Park police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in need of medication

article

The Winter Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 14-year-old Destynee Ah’Laya Joshua.

Police say Destynee has been missing since Monday morning.

There is high concern for her safety as she is currently without meds, investigators said.

Destynee is described as 5-foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and red tank top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407 644 1313 or call 911.