Winter Park Police: Possible barricade incident at Lake Killarney condos

The Brief There is a large law enforcement presence near a condo complex in Winter Park.



Nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles have surrounded a portion of a condo complex in Winter Park.

The scene is near the Lake Killarney condominiums on N. Orlando Avenue.

FOX 35's Chancelor Winn said there are many law enforcement agencies on scene, including Maitland Police Department and Winter Park Police Department. He said officers have been heard delivering a message via a loudspeaker.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A view of the general scene near the Lake Killarney condo complex on April 24, 2026, in Winter Park.

A spokesperson for the Maitland Police Department told FOX 35 that the investigation involves a "possible armed barricaded subject," noting that the investigation is active.