Winter Park holds first outdoor holiday market for small businesses

For one day only, Winter Park merchants sold their goods in an open-air market.

Winter Park on Friday held its first holiday market. Vendors were invited to sell their stuff.

“This is actually our first market, so we’re just really thrilled to be here and share our products with this community,” Boho & Bloom Creations Co-Founder Kendra Bohlender said.

The event gave shoppers a place to find holiday deals outdoors.

“It’s better than going inside and shopping right now indoors,” Sue Grafton, of Winter Park, said. “So, we’re very happy to be here.”

The market was extremely popular. About two dozen vendors signed up. Many of them were from the shops along Park Avenue. About 500 people also registered to shop at the event. Organizers had to make more room for them all.

Temperatures checks and masks were required. There were also hand-sanitizing stations.

Organizers said they’re happy so many decided to take part.

“They’re truly pivoting to make people comfortable shopping and putting the customers first, and this is a way to try to be successful in an environment that is very difficult for small businesses right now,” Park Avenue District President Sarah Grafton said.

This year’s event was so successful, organizers want to bring it back for 2021.

