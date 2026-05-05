Winter Park golf course shut down after chemical mistake damages greens

The Brief Winter Park’s historic nine-hole course is closed after a maintenance error damaged five greens. Repairs are expected to cost about $70,000 and will be paid through the city’s general fund. A temporary reopening is set for May 18, with a full reopening expected in July.



In the heart of Winter Park, the city’s popular nine-hole golf course — known as the WP9 — is temporarily closed after a costly maintenance mistake left its greens unusable.

The course, which has been a local staple since 1914 and stretches just under 2,500 yards, is a favorite for golfers looking for a quick round. But for now, players will have to wait.

Winter Park’s historic nine-hole course is closed after a maintenance error damaged five greens

What caused the golf course to close?

What we know:

City officials say a maintenance employee applied the wrong chemical treatment to the greens after the soil had been aerated, causing significant damage to the root systems. The employee involved no longer works for the city.

As a result, five greens need to be repaired — a process expected to cost around $70,000. The city says those funds will come from its general fund, money that is typically set aside for course maintenance projects that usually happen about every 10 years.

However, this incident forced repairs to happen much sooner than planned.

Winter Park’s historic nine-hole course is closed after a maintenance error damaged five greens

What they're saying:

Winter Park Communications Director Clarissa Howard says the damage made the greens beyond immediate recovery.

"There was a chemical application applied on the green, the soil was aerated, and it caused significant damage to the root of the green that made it where it can’t be restored," Howard said.

Despite the closure, longtime members are understanding.

"They were very upfront about it, they apologized… they understand the reasons behind what they need to do to make the course better," said Kreangkai Tyree, a longtime member.

Tyree said the disruption won’t impact his loyalty to the course.

"To me, it doesn’t matter… I’ve been a member for such a long time, and a two-month extension doesn’t matter to me because I will renew it again anyway."

Winter Park’s historic nine-hole course is closed after a maintenance error damaged five greens

When will the golf course reopen?

What's next:

City officials say a temporary reopening is planned for May 18, with a full reopening expected sometime in July.

In the meantime, members can still play at the nearby Winter Park Pines Golf Club while repairs are underway.