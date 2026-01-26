Winter Park church banner burned in apparent act of vandalism

Expand / Collapse search
January 26, 2026
An inclusive welcome banner was torn down and set on fire outside a Winter Park church, an act the minister described as vandalism but said would not deter the congregation’s message of acceptance.

The Brief

    • A welcome banner with a pride flag was torn down and burned outside a Winter Park church.
    • Firefighters quickly put out the fire, limiting damage, and no one was hurt.
    • Church leaders say the vandalism will not change their message of inclusion.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An inclusive welcome banner was torn down and set on fire outside a Winter Park church, according to its pastor.

The act has been described as vandalism but church leaders and congregants said it would not deter a message of acceptance.

The backstory:

The banner, which displayed the words, "EVERY ONE is welcome here" alongside a pride flag, was removed from the First Congregational Church of Winter Park and burned against the doors of the main sanctuary, according to Sr. Minister Shawn Garvey. 

A passerby saw the fire and called 911, and firefighters quickly extinguished it, limiting damage to the historic building.

Garvey said the incident was upsetting but emphasized gratitude that no one was hurt. Church members expressed sadness that hate still exists in the community, calling the act troubling for a congregation that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.

Addressing worshipers on Sunday, Garvey acknowledged feelings of fear and anger but urged unity, saying the church would continue to stand by its welcoming values. 

"We don’t allow things like this to keep us from being who and what we are, and whose we are, as a people of faith," he said.

"It's sad that there's still, you know, that hate," said church member Kristi Coster. "We have a lot of diversity here, a lot of different types of people, that that's upsetting for somebody to do this."

Winter Park police are investigating. No suspects have been identified.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Minister Shawn Garvey of the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

 

