Winter Garden mom collecting face masks for son, other troops

A Winter Garden mom is collecting face masks for her son and his unit serving overseas.

"Specialist Andrew Wallace. He graduated from West Orange High School several years ago. And, he’s a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne."

Jane Wallace says her son, Andrew, was deployed overseas three weeks ago.

The troops are trained to respond to a crisis, but during this pandemic, they discovered a dilemma of their own.

"They are in need of masks. Some of the units at Fort Bragg were given masks. His unit was not given any so they’re in need of those. I did send him some of the disposable masks that we have, but they’re just not holding up between the elements, the dust and things like that."

She says they have to wear specific face coverings.

"They’re in need of the tan masks, army green masks or black masks. The cloth."

FOX 35 asked, "How many do you need?"

"So in his unit, there’s only 50 people, but there are other units stationed where he is so I’m sure that they are also facing those frustrations as well," she said.

While there’s always a risk, it seems even greater now with COVID-19.

"Any time they’re in a dangerous situation, it’s already terrifying enough. But then knowing that I can’t get him the things that are readily available to us, it’s even more of a frustration that I just can’t ship it to them," Wallace said.

This military mom is ready to help protect her son and others during the pandemic by collecting the masks.

"So proud. I love my son with all my heart. He was so excited to hear the community is coming together to get things together for them," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at First Baptist Church at 125 Plant Street in Winter Garden until Aug. 9.