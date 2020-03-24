Winter Garden man donates 3D-printed face shields to healthcare workers, first responders

article

A man from Winter Garden is creating face shields for healthcare workers.

Priceless protection created on machines.

"I’m making 3D-printed face shields."

Barry Maxwell works for a defense contractor, but now he’s creating face shields so healthcare workers have a defense of their own.

"Everybody's complaining about not having personal protective equipment. The face masks, the shields."

You could call it a very hot commodity.

The machines are turned up to 250 degrees, hot enough to boil water and melt plastic used to fasten the shield.

"I can make between 15-20 until this ends or somebody says stop. And I’m giving them to primarily hospitals, ERs, EMTs, nursing homes."

The clear shields, which come from report covers were donated.

He usually uses the machines for a different hobby.

"I make 3D-printed prosthetics for children also as a donation."

But this time, he’s creating a cover to help block coronavirus.

"We’ve got a lot of healthcare workers in the family."

People interested in receiving a free face shield should email Barry at wgfaceshields@outlook.com.

"I feel good that I am able to do something," he said. "I just want to give back."