Winning numbers drawn for Powerball's $1 billion jackpot

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for Powerball's highly-anticipated $1 billion jackpot were drawn on April 1.

Powerball released the winning numbers on Monday night, which were the following: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56. PB: 23, 2x

As of 11 p.m., officials did not say if the jackpot winner had been identified.

If you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, a ticket with five matching numbers for Mega Millions – which is worth $2 million – was sold in Cathedral City during the Mar. 5 drawing.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to consider is that their prizes will be taxed.

So, how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing the annuity option are guaranteed 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.