Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures ahead for Central Florida

The Brief Another frigid start to the day as a Freeze Warning is in place for Central Florida until 9 a.m. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s, which is cooler than average but warmer than the past week. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the 70s.



A Freeze Warning is in place for all counties in Central Florida until 9 a.m. to account for temperatures this morning near or below the freezing mark.

Temperatures this afternoon will dramatically warm up, especially compared to this morning's lows and high temperatures in days past.

For today, highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. For perspective, Orlando's average high is 73°.

A few clouds will be possible through midday before mostly sunny skies prevail this afternoon.

Not so frigid night

Temperatures won't be nearly as frigid tonight across Central Florida. In fact, most areas will remain above the freezing mark.

Plan for lows to fall into mid and upper 30s to the low 40s tomorrow morning.

Cold temperatures moving out, warmer temperatures moving in

The worst of the cold is behind us as we begin to thaw things out across Central Florida.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day! Highs will finally reach levels much closer to what's considered normal and average for this time of year. It will be breezy tomorrow at times with increasing clouds.

Thursday will bring some changes our way as our next system comes into play.

A few scattered showers will be possible along with slightly cooler temperatures with highs back into the mid 60s Friday.

By this weekend, temperatures will bounce back quickly. It looks to be a stunning weekend, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.