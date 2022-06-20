Disney offering opportunity to win four-night cruise this summer

article

In Florida, the blazing heat of the summer has us all needing a vacation.

Disney Cruise Line is hosting a sweepstake for one lucky person to win a four-night cruise to Disney Castaway Cay in The Bahamas.

This is the first time Disney Cruise Line will set sail from Miami.

The winner will be able to bring up to three guests for a fun vacation experience with Disney characters, a Beauty and the Beast live show, fine dining and more.

For more information on how to enter, visit Disney's sweepstakes website.

The last day to enter is July 5.