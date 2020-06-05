Will of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's missing husband was forged, sheriff says

article

The story of Carole Baskin and her missing husband Don Lewis has added a new chapter.

A sheriff in Florida says law enforcement officers believe the signature appearing on Lewis' will was forged.

Baskin was one of the subjects of the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," which, in part, took a look at rumors that Baskin was involved with the disappearance of Lewis, her wealthy ex-husband.

Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002.

But Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he believes that Lewis' signature on the will was "traced."

"They had two experts deem it 100 percent a forgery. But, we knew that ... we knew that before," Chronister told Tampa's WTSP-TV.

An unnamed woman had come forward and admitted to being forced to witness the signatures, but the statute of limitations had expired in regard to the will, the sheriff said.

"The will had already been executed at that point," the sheriff said. "But, it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion, by all means."

Chronister said Baskin was not a suspect, adding that "investigators have some great leads."

Lewis disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1997 and Baskin assumed his estate, valued at an estimated $10 million.

Baskin declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News, but pointed out that on her website, she states: "Anyone can also check the conservatorship case to see that the will, power of attorney and trusts were all authenticated by multiple firms and stipulated to be authentic by all parties to the conservatorship, including Don’s daughters."

