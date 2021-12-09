Will Florida wake up to a warm or cold Christmas?

The run of above normal December temperatures will continue not only for today but, for the long range forecast details as well!

While many of you enjoy the warmth, seemingly many also enjoy a nice cool down as the Christmas holiday arrives.

According to some of the current long range forecast models, conditions come Christmas look to pretty good all across Central Florida.

The jetstream or storm track has remained mainly north of Florida keeping our weather on the warm side. Highs in the low-mid 80s have been rather common.

Might this change before Christmas? Now while we're over 2 weeks away from the holiday, forecast models show a front developing near Texas on December 18th, then moving into Central Florida December 23rd. Rain chances look fairly low with the passage of this system and by Christmas our local weather looks fantastic. Expect high temps near 74 and plenty of Florida sunshine! Merry Christmas!

