Watch: Will Ferrell joins son’s band on stage, brings the cowbell

Superstar actor and comedian Will Ferrell resurrected one of his most famous characters when he joined his son’s band on stage at a recent charity event.

Ferrell’s son Magnus and his band were performing their first live show at a concert benefiting Cancer for College, which provides scholarships and other aid to cancer survivors, Rolling Stone reports. The nonprofit was founded by Will Ferrell’s former roommate.

His son’s band was the opening act for The Psychedelic Furs. The legendary comedian appeared on stage with a cowbell and played his signature instrument for part of the song "Back in Place."

"More Cowbell," the famed Saturday Night Live skit, first aired in 2000. It features Ferrell as cowbell player Gene Frenkle, along with Christopher Walken, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz and Jimmy Fallon.