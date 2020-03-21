Wild Florida suspending airboat tours, animal encounters, admission to gator park

article

Wild Florida announced over the weekend that it is suspending all airboat tours, animal encounters and admission to its gator park starting on Monday.

Officials said in a statement on wildfloridairboats.com the closures are due to increasing concerns of the coronavirus in the state.

The good news, Wild Florida says its Drive-thru Safari Park is still operating under normal business hours, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with existing reservations is asked to email Wild Florida at info@wildfl.com.

