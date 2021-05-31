Why you should buy your July 4th fireworks now, expert explains

While it may be Memorial Day, you may want to buy your July 4th fireworks now.

The fireworks industry is expecting a shortage during its busiest season of the year. Industry experts said that sales have been booming since the pandemic.

Phantom Fireworks is opening a West Colonial Drive location for people to make purchases. Their ability to keep the shelves stocked depends on several factors.

"Now is the most important time to get in and get the merchandise," Alan Zoldan, the Phantom Fireworks Executive Vice President said. The store has seen increased demand since the height of the pandemic.

Zoldan believes that people were home and wanted to spend the money, citing that "it was the biggest year in our history by a significant margin."

To prepare for the summer of 2021, Phantom Fireworks has reportedly placed its largest order ever from China – 1,600 containers worth of fireworks for its stores across 17 states.

However, the store has hit a snag as between 30 to 35 percent of the fireworks purchased did not ship.

Zoldan explained that everyone in the retail fireworks industry is feeling the burn, telling FOX 35 that "consumers in the United States were buying just about everything you could think of from Walmart, Target, and all the major retailers. So the space on the outbound containers really got tight."

In addition, the National Labor Shortage is slowing things down. Zoldan said that you will likely see fewer firework stands this year, product shortages, and price hikes up to 40 percent.

Bottom line: Do not wait until July 4th to buy your fireworks.

Zoldan explained that they have more product on the way but it is anyone's guess if it will get here on time or July 4th.

As for New Year's, Zoldan reportedly predicts that there will still be shipping issues. However, he hopes that enough inventory comes in between now and then to get them through it.

