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Who killed Bryson Leverette? Police seek answers 3 years later: 'Someone knows what happened'

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 29, 2026 11:52 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 11:52 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are still seeking answers in the unsolved June 30, 2023, ambush shooting on Caroline Avenue in Lady Lake that killed 20-year-old musician Bryson "Swift" Leverette.
    • As the three-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches, Lead Investigator Detective Ronnie Williams is making a public plea for anyone with information to come forward.
    • Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous tips that can help bring those responsible to justice, accessible by calling 800-423-8477 or visiting crimeline.org.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are working to solve a homicide case involving the death of a 20-year-old man in the town of Lady Lake. 

As the three-year anniversary of the death of Bryson "Swift" Leverette approaches, police are seeking answers to bring those responsible to justice. Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who may have information about Leverette's death. 

What we know:

A talented young musician known as "Swift," Bryson Leverette was shot and killed outside a home on Caroline Avenue in a Lake County town on June 30, 2023. Police said Levertte was leaving the home around 12:45 a.m., when he was ambushed by several people with guns. The shooting suspects fled from the area, officials said. 

Lady Lake homicide case remains cold after 2 years
Lady Lake homicide case remains cold after 2 years

Lady Lake homicide case remains cold after 2 years

It's been over two years since Bryson "Swift" Leverette was shot and killed in Lady Lake. He and another victim were exiting a home on Caroline Avenue in Lady Lake when they were shot. Leverette was killed. The other person survived. If you have any information, call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

What they're saying:

"Three years later, Bryson's family is still waiting for answers," Detective Ronnie Williams, the lead investigator on the case, said in a released statement. "Someone knows what happened that night, and we are asking them to come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could help bring justice to Bryson's family."

FOX 35 previously spoke with Levertte's family on the second anniversary of his death. 

"We have to deal with the fact knowing that whoever did this is still out there," Leverette's family said. 

Bryson Leverette Crimeline reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information concerning the homicide can leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or on crimeline.org.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Lady Lake Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyLake County News