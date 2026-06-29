Who killed Bryson Leverette? Police seek answers 3 years later: 'Someone knows what happened'

The Brief Police are still seeking answers in the unsolved June 30, 2023, ambush shooting on Caroline Avenue in Lady Lake that killed 20-year-old musician Bryson "Swift" Leverette. As the three-year anniversary of the tragedy approaches, Lead Investigator Detective Ronnie Williams is making a public plea for anyone with information to come forward. Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous tips that can help bring those responsible to justice, accessible by calling 800-423-8477 or visiting crimeline.org.



Officials are working to solve a homicide case involving the death of a 20-year-old man in the town of Lady Lake.

As the three-year anniversary of the death of Bryson "Swift" Leverette approaches, police are seeking answers to bring those responsible to justice. Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who may have information about Leverette's death.

What we know:

A talented young musician known as "Swift," Bryson Leverette was shot and killed outside a home on Caroline Avenue in a Lake County town on June 30, 2023. Police said Levertte was leaving the home around 12:45 a.m., when he was ambushed by several people with guns. The shooting suspects fled from the area, officials said.

What they're saying:

"Three years later, Bryson's family is still waiting for answers," Detective Ronnie Williams, the lead investigator on the case, said in a released statement. "Someone knows what happened that night, and we are asking them to come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could help bring justice to Bryson's family."

FOX 35 previously spoke with Levertte's family on the second anniversary of his death.

"We have to deal with the fact knowing that whoever did this is still out there," Leverette's family said.

Bryson Leverette Crimeline reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information concerning the homicide can leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or on crimeline.org.