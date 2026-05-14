Who is Heriberto Medina Marquez? Suspect accused of stabbing deputy had history of attacking law enforcement

The Brief A deputy survived after investigators say Heriberto Medina-Marquez stabbed him multiple times in the chest during an ambush attack. Authorities said the deputy’s bulletproof vest stopped the knife and likely saved his life. Records show Medina Marquez has a history of violence against law enforcement and is now being held without bond on attempted murder charges.



Newly released video shows a Marion County sheriff's deputy being stabbed multiple times in the chest during what investigators describe as an ambush attack, with authorities saying the deputy survived because he was wearing a protective vest.

The suspect, identified as Heriberto Medina Marquez, is now facing attempted murder charges and is being held without bond.

Dig deeper:

FOX 35 found this is not the first time Medina Marquez has been accused or convicted of attacking law enforcement officers.

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Witness Travis Young said he called 911 after seeing Medina Marquez allegedly running into traffic. Young said the suspect appeared calm until a deputy arrived at the scene.

"From the time he got out of his car and took two steps on the ground, he was already being attacked," Young said.

Young said Medina Marquez allegedly ran around the patrol vehicle and began stabbing the deputy. Even after the attack, Young said the suspect continued making threats while holding the knife.

Court records show Medina Marquez has prior arrests and convictions, including resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. In one previous case, authorities said he punched a deputy in the face. In another incident, deputies used a Taser after he allegedly charged at officers.

Retired Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Medina Marquez’s prior convictions could not legally keep him incarcerated indefinitely after he completed his sentences.

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"Once you pay your debt for your crime, then we can’t hold you because you may commit another crime," Perry said.

Perry said Medina Marquez’s criminal history, combined with the new allegations, likely contributed to the decision to deny bond.

"With his history, he presents a danger to others," Perry said. "If he commits a crime like this on a law enforcement officer, what would he do to a citizen he encounters?"

Authorities said the deputy survived because the knife did not penetrate the deputy’s bulletproof vest.

Watch: Full press conference

What we don't know:

It's not known what prompted the attack on the deputy.

What's next:

Marquez is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.