Florida deputy survives stabbing after man tries to kill him, sheriff's office says

The Brief A Florida deputy, Robert Fitch, was attacked and stabbed several times when responding to a call on May 13. The reported stabber ran into a wooded area where he was later apprehended by other deputies. Detectives say the reported stabber was trying to kill Deputy Fitch.



A Marion County deputy was reportedly stabbed several times when responding to a suspicious person call in Dunnellon.

Authorities said the reported stabber wanted to kill the deputy, who – during his arrest – said, "I should have killed you."

What we know:

Deputy Robert Fitch responded to the area of 11775 NW 10th Place in Dunnellon, around 5 p.m., May 13, on the report of a suspicious person.

When Fitch got out of his vehicle, he was ambushed by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Heriberto Medina Marquez, who then climbed on top of him and stabbed him in the chest several times before running away into a wooded area, the sheriff's office said.

A Marion County deputy was ambushed by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Heriberto Medina Marquez, who then climbed on top of him and stabbed him in the chest several times before running away into a wooded area, the sheriff's office said. (Sour Expand

Authorities later identified the weapons as pocket-style knives, both appearing to have fresh blood on them, deputies said.

When a second deputy arrived on scene, Marquez came out of the woods and resisted commands to get on the ground. Eventually, Marquez complied and was taken into custody without further incident, deputies reported.

Marquez had a cut on his left hand with dried blood, the arrest affidavit said.

A Marion County deputy was ambushed by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Heriberto Medina Marquez, who then climbed on top of him and stabbed him in the chest several times before running away into a wooded area, the sheriff's office said. (Sour Expand

‘Attempted murder’ of law enforcement officer

According to the sheriff's office, when Marquez was placed under arrest, he allegedly told deputies, "I should have killed you, you know that right."

Marquez was arrested for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

A Marion County deputy was ambushed by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Heriberto Medina Marquez, who then climbed on top of him and stabbed him in the chest several times before running away into a wooded area, the sheriff's office said. (Sour Expand

What is the deputy's condition?

Authorities said Fitch survived the attack with minor injuries, saying the deputy's bullet-proof vest saved his life.

Fitch described the "quick" attack in which he said he was confronted by Marquez, who pushed them to the ground, and continued to stab him. Fitch told detectives he tried to reach for his gun.

Detectives determined Marquez was intentionally trying to kill Fitch.

What we don't know:

It's not known what prompted the attack on the deputy.

What's next:

Marquez is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.