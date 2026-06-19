Free Juneteenth events 2026: Where to celebrate in Central Florida
Get ready for a weekend packed with rhythm, flavor, and community pride as Central Florida marks this year's Juneteenth with live concerts, outdoor markets, and interactive zones for all ages. From block parties and gaming trucks to historic guided museum tours, these free community events are set to offer the perfect space to celebrate and honor history.
The backstory:
Every year Juneteenth—or June 19—honors the moment in 1865 when the news of emancipation finally reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas.
Now, 161 years later, communities all across Central Florida are joining hands to keep that history alive, celebrating African American heritage and progress in more ways than ever.
Juneteenth celebrations in Central Florida
What we know:
Orange County
Juneteenth Fest & Freedom Cookoff
Join the City That Freedom Built for a day of history hunts, local vendors, and great local chefs inspired by Southern Black traditions.
- When: June 20, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Hungerford Field, 100 East Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville
- Cost: Free general admission, $25 VIP package
History Alive: Famous Floridians
This Juneteenth celebration invites guests through the ongoing exhibit "How Distant Seems Our Starting Place," guided tours, and hands-on activities highlighting the leaders and activists who elevate Central Florida’s culture. For more information, visit the Orange County Regional History Center's website.
- When: June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 East Central Blvd, Orlando
- Cost: Free
Juneteenth Community Celebration
Bring your lawn chair and celebrate culture with plenty of family-friendly activities, community resource booths, local vendors, and more! For more information, visit the city of Winter Garden's website.
- When: June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Charlie Mae Wilder Park, 1203 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden
- Cost: Free
Love & Liberation: A Boldly Unapologetic Juneteenth Pride Celebration
Featuring an umbrella of performers and local vendors, this celebration is set to be one of a kind. Guests can expect live entertainment, diverse food vendors, bar service, a community marketplace, and plenty of pride. For more information, visit Come Out with Pride Orlando's event.
- When: June 20, 2 p.m.
- Where: Central Florida Fairgrounds Pavilion, 4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
- Cost: Free
Lake County
Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration
The city of Clermont is hosting its 5th annual Juneteenth celebration through live music, fellowship, and community pride. Guests can expect a kids' zone, and plenty of surprises for all ages. For more information, visit the city of Clermont's website.
- When: June 20, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St, Clermont
- Cost: Free general admission
Seminole County
Juneteenth Block Party
Happening alongside the shore of Lake Monroe, this celebration will feature live music, food, dancing, and art and crafts. For more information, visit the city of Sanford's website.
- When: Sanford Riverwalk, June 20, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 401 E Seminole Blvd, Sanford
- Cost: Free
Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration
Attendees can expect educational resources, food, games, a live DJ and a family-friendly celebration of history and culture. For more information, visit the city of Oviedo's website.
- When: June 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Round Lake Park 891 E Broadway Street, Oviedo
- Cost: Free
Marion County
The Freedom Locs Juneteenth Experience
The Ocala Juneteenth Commission and Freedom Locs and More are partnering to host a day centered around fashion, beauty, culture and health. This event will include a Beauty and Fashion Runway show, local vendors, and live entertainment. For more information visit the City of Ocala’s website.
- When: June 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 1824 Northwest 21st Avenue, Ocala
- Cost: Free
Brevard County
Cocoa Juneteenth Arts & Cultural Celebration
The City of Cocoa put together a day filled with live performances, artistic expression, music, and community connections. For more information, visit the City of Cocoa’s website.
- When: June 20, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd, Cocoa
- Cost: Free
Volusia County
Juneteenth Fest at Pettis Park
Hosted by the City of New Smyrna Beach, this outdoor festival features an onsite video gaming truck, local artists and vendors, dance performances, and a lively afternoon filled with culture, music, and family fun. For more information, visit the City of New Smyrna Beach’s website.
- When: June 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Pettis Park, 800 Mary Ave, New Smyrna Beach
- Cost: Free
The Source: FOX 35 digital intern Emily Reliquias compiled this list of Juneteenth events from a variety of public sources, websites, and event pages.