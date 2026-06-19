Free Juneteenth events 2026: Where to celebrate in Central Florida

The Brief Juneteenth commemorates the historic day when news of emancipation reached the last enslaved individuals in Texas, signaling a nationwide dawn of freedom. Signed a national holiday in 2021, this celebration has grown significantly, extending its reach deep into the heart of Florida. Communities all across the Central Florida region are coming together to honor this shared history through free local festivals, educational exhibits, and cultural events.



Get ready for a weekend packed with rhythm, flavor, and community pride as Central Florida marks this year's Juneteenth with live concerts, outdoor markets, and interactive zones for all ages. From block parties and gaming trucks to historic guided museum tours, these free community events are set to offer the perfect space to celebrate and honor history.

The backstory:

Every year Juneteenth—or June 19—honors the moment in 1865 when the news of emancipation finally reached the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas.

Now, 161 years later, communities all across Central Florida are joining hands to keep that history alive, celebrating African American heritage and progress in more ways than ever.

Juneteenth celebrations in Central Florida

What we know:

Orange County

Juneteenth Fest & Freedom Cookoff

Join the City That Freedom Built for a day of history hunts, local vendors, and great local chefs inspired by Southern Black traditions.

When: June 20, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hungerford Field, 100 East Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville

Cost: Free general admission, $25 VIP package

History Alive: Famous Floridians

This Juneteenth celebration invites guests through the ongoing exhibit "How Distant Seems Our Starting Place," guided tours, and hands-on activities highlighting the leaders and activists who elevate Central Florida’s culture. For more information, visit the Orange County Regional History Center's website.

When: June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 East Central Blvd, Orlando

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Community Celebration

Bring your lawn chair and celebrate culture with plenty of family-friendly activities, community resource booths, local vendors, and more! For more information, visit the city of Winter Garden's website.

When: June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Charlie Mae Wilder Park, 1203 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden

Cost: Free

Love & Liberation: A Boldly Unapologetic Juneteenth Pride Celebration

Featuring an umbrella of performers and local vendors, this celebration is set to be one of a kind. Guests can expect live entertainment, diverse food vendors, bar service, a community marketplace, and plenty of pride. For more information, visit Come Out with Pride Orlando's event.

When: June 20, 2 p.m.

Where: Central Florida Fairgrounds Pavilion, 4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Cost: Free

Lake County

Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration

The city of Clermont is hosting its 5th annual Juneteenth celebration through live music, fellowship, and community pride. Guests can expect a kids' zone, and plenty of surprises for all ages. For more information, visit the city of Clermont's website.

When: June 20, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St, Clermont

Cost: Free general admission

Seminole County

Juneteenth Block Party

Happening alongside the shore of Lake Monroe, this celebration will feature live music, food, dancing, and art and crafts. For more information, visit the city of Sanford's website.

When: Sanford Riverwalk, June 20, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 401 E Seminole Blvd, Sanford

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Attendees can expect educational resources, food, games, a live DJ and a family-friendly celebration of history and culture. For more information, visit the city of Oviedo's website.

When: June 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Round Lake Park 891 E Broadway Street, Oviedo

Cost: Free

Marion County

The Freedom Locs Juneteenth Experience

The Ocala Juneteenth Commission and Freedom Locs and More are partnering to host a day centered around fashion, beauty, culture and health. This event will include a Beauty and Fashion Runway show, local vendors, and live entertainment. For more information visit the City of Ocala’s website.

When: June 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 1824 Northwest 21st Avenue, Ocala

Cost: Free

Brevard County

Cocoa Juneteenth Arts & Cultural Celebration

The City of Cocoa put together a day filled with live performances, artistic expression, music, and community connections. For more information, visit the City of Cocoa’s website.

When: June 20, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park, 401 Riveredge Blvd, Cocoa

Cost: Free

Volusia County

Juneteenth Fest at Pettis Park

Hosted by the City of New Smyrna Beach, this outdoor festival features an onsite video gaming truck, local artists and vendors, dance performances, and a lively afternoon filled with culture, music, and family fun. For more information, visit the City of New Smyrna Beach’s website.

When: June 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Pettis Park, 800 Mary Ave, New Smyrna Beach

Cost: Free