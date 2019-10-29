Where are you, fall? Heat index could reach triple digits in Central Florida on Tuesday

It's autumn, but apparently no one told Florida.

Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says Tuesday will be unseasonably warm with the heat index in Orlando possibly reaching 100-degrees!

"Upper 80s, right around 90 by 3 o' clock. Some scattered showers, we'll keep the chance at 30-percent."

Humidity and above-normal temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with highs expected near 88 on Halloween.

A weak cool front is expected to sweep across Central Florida by the weekend. Wake-up temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

"It's not going to be a huge rainmaker, but it will help bring temperatures down closer to where they should be at this time of year."

Meanwhile, we 'fall back' so make sure you turn your clocks back on Sunday at 2:00 a.m.

"Do test your smoke alarms at the same time. We do get an extra hour of sleep," Giannas says. "The sun will be setting an hour earlier so new sunset time will be 5:39 p.m."

