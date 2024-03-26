What to know about Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning. Here's what we know about the bridge and its history.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge stretches 1.6 miles and crosses over the Patapsco River in Maryland. The bridge opened in 1977 as the final link in I-695 Baltimore Beltway and spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor.

The river leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast that also provides convenient and safe transportation for local and interstate traffic.

The bridge is named for the author of the Star Spangled Banner, Francis Scott Key, where he was inspired to write the words of the Star Spangled Banner.

Initial bids for construction of the proposed tunnel were opened on July 30, 1970, but the price of the proposals were much higher than the engineering estimates. Officials drafted alternative plans, including the concept of a four-lane bridge.

Construction of the bridge began in 1972 and opened to traffic on March 23, 1977. The project cost an estimated $110 million. The bridge project is 10.9 miles in length.