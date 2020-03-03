What role do caucuses and primaries in protectorates and territories play in the 2020 election?

article

U.S. protectorates and territories play a role in electing delegates in the 2020 presidential primaries.

American Samoa

The unincorporated U.S. territory votes during the presidential nomination process, but not the general election. Its Democratic caucus, on Super Tuesday on March 3, will elect 11 delegates to represent the territory. Its Republican caucus, on March 24, will elect nine delegates. People born in American Samoa are not granted U.S. citizenship, as is done so in other U.S. territories. American Samoa has been a U.S. territory since 1900, and participates in the presidential primary process but not in the general election.

Northern Mariana Islands

The Democratic caucus for the U.S. commonwealth is on March 14, when there are 11 total delegates at stake. The Republican Party will hold a convention on March 17, when a total of nine delegates are at stake. The islands, which have been a U.S. territory since 1975, will participate in the presidential primary process, but not in the general election.

Puerto Rico

The Democratic primary for the unincorporated U.S. territory and commonwealth is on March 29, and will have 58 delegates at stake. The Republican primary is on March 8, when 23 delegates are at stake. Puerto Rico, which has been a U.S. territory since 1917, participates in the presidential primary process but not the general election.

Guam

The Democratic caucus of the unincorporated U.S. territory is on May 2, and will have 12 delegates at stake. Its Republican caucus is on March 14, and will have nine delegates at stake. Guam, which has been a U.S. territory since 1898, participates in the presidential primary process but not in the general election.

District of Columbia

Both the Democratic and Republican primaries are on June 2 for the federal district. Democrats would elect 46 delegates to represent the capital of the U.S., while Republicans would elect 19 delegates to represent the capital. The District had its first presidential vote in 1964. D.C. is also the only federal district to be enfranchised for presidential election, gaining electoral votes through the ratification of the 23rd Amendment in 1961, according to 270towin.com. No Republican has ever won an electoral vote in the District, the political outlet reported.

Virgin Islands

The Democratic caucus for the unincorporated U.S. territory is on June 6, and would have 13 delegates at stake. The Republican caucus on March 12 would have 9 delegates at stake. The U.S. Virgin Islands have been a territory since 1917. It participates in the presidential primary process but not in the general election.