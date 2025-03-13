Total Lunar Eclipse, Blood Worm Moon: When to see it, visibility map, Florida weather forecast

Americans will have to stay up late or get up really early this week to see the latest celestial event – a total lunar eclipse. The Sun, Earth, and Blood Moon will align on Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to NASA, the entire United States of America, Central America, South America and many of the Caribbean Islands will be able to see the complete event. It's the first time in three years that the event will be visible to all 50 states, according to FOX Weather.

If you are in Florida, will you be able to see the total lunar eclipse and "blood moon?" Here's where to look, when to look, and what to expect.

When is the total lunar eclipse? What time will it happen? How long does it last?

Timeline:

The total lunar eclipse will begin on Thursday night, March 13, and end during the overnight hours on Friday, March 14, 2025.

11:57 p.m. - The Moon enters the Earth's penumbra, or the outer part of the Earth's shadow. The Moon will appear dim, but will still be visible.

1:09 a.m. (partial eclipse) - The partial lunar eclipse begins as the Moon begins to enter Earth's umbra. "To the naked eye, as the Moon moves into the umbra, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the lunar disk," NASA said.

2:26 a.m. (Total Lunar Eclipse) - Called "totality," this is the moment of the total lunar eclipse. The Moon is completely in the Earth's shadow and will appear red-ish or copper-ish.

3:31 a.m. (totality ends) - The Moon will exit the Earth's shadow, the red color will fade away, and it will look like "a bite is being taken out of the opposite side of the lunar disk"

4:47 a.m. (partial eclipse ends) - The Moon is in Earth's penumbra, but the dimness is subtle.

6 a.m. - The eclipse event is over.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon. In a lunar eclipse, the Moon falls within the Earth’s shadow. This is called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears to be a reddish-orange color.

There are two types of lunar eclipse events:

A patrial lunar eclipse happens when the darkest part of Earth's shadow covers a fraction of the moon, so the Moon still looks red, but the color is very faint.

During a Total Lunar Eclipse, the darkest part of the Earth's shadow covers the entire surface of the moon, turning it a deep orange-red color. It is often called a "Blood Moon" because of this phenomenon.

Lunar eclipse tonight: visibility map

Courtesy: NASA

Will I be able to see the Total Lunar Eclipse in Florida? Here's the forecast

Yes! The entire United States will be able to see the entire event. But, will the clouds allow you to see it? Yes. Clear skies are in the forecast across Central Florida.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s at night. There is a chance of some fog along I-75, so if you're driving during the overnight hours, use extra caution there.

Why does the moon appear red? Why is it called a "blood moon?"

What they're saying:

"During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red or orange because any sunlight that's not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere on its way to the lunar surface. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon" - NASA

More to see: Jupiter, Mars, and Leo constellation

According to NASA, Jupiter and Mars will also be visible in the western part of the sky. Mars will appear reddish, of course, while Jupiter will appear like a very bright, white star. NASA also reported that at the beginning of the eclipse, the moon will be in the constellation "Leo," behind the lion's back paw. At the end of the constellation, it will cross into Virgo, another constellation.

