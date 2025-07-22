What is 'Door Kick Challenge'? Florida teen kicks house door in, shoots airsoft gun, deputies say

The Brief Florida deputies are warning parents about the dangerous "Door Kick Challenge," a viral trend where teens kick front doors and flee, often filming it for social media. Authorities say the prank can lead to criminal charges and potentially violent confrontations. A recent incident included a teen in Riverview kicking a door and then shooting an airsoft gun. In DeBary, two teens were arrested for participating in the trend.



Florida deputies are urging parents to talk with their children about a viral social media prank that could put lives at risk.

Known as the "Door Kick Challenge," the trend — popular on TikTok and other platforms — involves teens running up to a home, kicking the front door loudly, and running off, often while recording the incident for social media views.

Why you should care:

The goal is likely to startle the residents, and it is typically recorded and posted online for laughs and views.

Authorities warn it can potentially lead to dangerous confrontations and criminal charges.

Local perspective:

Last weekend, on July 18, at 10:41 p.m., the Hillborough County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a home in Riverview where they learned five young people were walking around the neighborhood.

Two of them approached a home, and one of the juveniles, who was wearing a ski mask, kicked the front door and fired an airsoft gun before running off. The incident was caught on a Ring camera.

In Volusia County, two teens faced serious consequences after kicking a door open in DeBary. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said both teens in that incident were charged with felony burglary.

What you can do:

Law enforcement urges parents to warn their children about the serious risks of participating in this trend.

Hillsborough County officials also ask anyone with information or who recognizes someone from the Riverview video to contact them at 813-247-8200.