What is Axiom Mission 4? Meet the crew, mission objective and more

The Brief Axiom Mission 4 is scheduled to launch at 2:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center, sending four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. The two-week mission marks the return of India, Poland, and Hungary to government-sponsored human spaceflight after more than 40 years and will focus on science, outreach, and technology demonstrations. NASA is providing training and support, while SpaceX is managing the launch and spacecraft operations.



NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space are targeting early Wednesday morning for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 following two prior scrubbed launches.

When is Axiom Mission 4 expected to launch?

Timeline:

Axiom Mission 4 is targeting a 2:31 a.m. launch time on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

It is scheduled to take-off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

TIMELINE:

2:31 a.m. – Axiom Mission 4 launches from the Space Coast

2:31 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Axiom Mission 4 will travel to the ISS

7 a.m. – Axiom Mission 4 is expected to begin docking at the ISS's Harmony module

Docking at the ISS is expected around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

WATCH LIVE: NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Mission 4: How to watch live, stream

What is Axiom Mission 4?

What we know:

Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). It is the first government-sponsored spaceflight in more than four decades for India, Poland, and Hungary.

The mission also carries the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the ISS.

The crew for the Axiom Mission 4 private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Commander Peggy Whitson from the U.S., and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uzanański-Wiśniewksi from Poland and Tibor Kapu Expand

What is the mission objective? How long is the mission?

Dig deeper:

According to Axiom Space, the private astronauts are scheduled to spend approximately two weeks aboard the space station.

The crew is expected to carry out a mission focused on scientific research, educational outreach, commercial projects and technology demonstrations in the Microgravity environment of the ISS.

The mission also seeks to mark the return of India, Poland, and Hungary to human spaceflight, representing the first time in more than 40 years that these countries have launched government-sponsored astronauts into space.

How many times has the mission been scrubbed?

By the numbers:

Axiom Mission 4 has been scrubbed and rescheduled three times in the month of June.

June 10, 2025: SpaceX scrubbed the first liftoff due to high winds at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

June 11, 2025: SpaceX scrubbed the second scheduled liftoff after a liquid oxygen leak was detected in the Falcon 9 rocket.

June 22, 2025: The third scheduled liftoff was scrubbed due to a leak in the Russian segment of the ISS called the Zvezda module.

Following the latest scrub, NASA and Axiom Space had to assess the leak and ensure the ISS is safe for docking.

Meet the Axiom Mission 4 crew

Commander: Peggy Whitson

Commander: Peggy Whitson | CREDIT: Axiom Space

Peggy Whitson, Ph.D., America’s most experienced astronaut, will serve as the Axiom Mission 4 commander. She has spent 675 days in space and previously commanded the Axiom Mission 2, making her the world’s most flight-experienced woman astronaut. With over 38 years in space and science, she now serves as Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight and has held numerous leadership roles at NASA, including chief of the Astronaut Office and two-time ISS commander, according to Axiom Space.

Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla

Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla | CREDIT: Axiom Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated Indian Air Force pilot and selected astronaut for India’s Gaganyaan mission, will serve as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station. With over 2,000 flight hours and extensive training in Russia, Shukla represents a significant milestone in India’s return to human spaceflight, according to Axiom Space.

Mission Specialist: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski

Mission Specialist: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski | CREDIT: Axiom Space

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, a Polish scientist and engineer, was selected for the ESA Astronaut Reserve Class of 2022 and will serve as a mission specialist on Axiom Mission 4. With a strong academic background in radiation-tolerant space systems and experience leading operations at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, he brings extensive expertise and a passion for exploration to the mission, according to Axiom Space.

Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu

Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu | CREDIT: Axiom Space

Tibor Kapu, a mechanical engineer from Hungary, was selected as a mission specialist for Axiom Mission 4 after emerging as one of four finalists in the prestigious HUNOR Astronaut Program. With a background in polymer technology and space radiation protection, Kapu brings technical expertise and a spirit of exploration to Hungary’s historic return to human spaceflight, according to Axiom Space.

What roles do NASA and SpaceX play in the mission?

NASA is supporting the mission by offering training and resources, while SpaceX is handling the launch with its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: