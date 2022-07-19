What channel is MLB All-Star Game on?

Baseball's biggest stars are in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. And the best part – you can catch the action right here on FOX 11 News!

Before, during and after the game Tuesday, FOX 11 is your home team to catch the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. We have a 2 p.m. special newscast for team coverage, in addition to a 3 p.m. pregame special coverage and FOX 11 Sports Extra Innings special following Tuesday evening's showdown.

Below is what you need to know about Tuesday's action:

First Pitch: 5 p.m. PT

TV : FOX

Broadcasters : Joe Davis and John Smoltz

Where : Dodger Stadium

Location: Los Angeles, California

For those without cable at home, eligible viewers can stream the action live on FOX.com, the FOX NOW app and the FOXSports.com website.

Those still looking to make the trip to Dodger Stadium to catch the Midsummer Classic in person will have to dig deep into their pockets. While the cheapest single ticket to be at the game is $226, the most expensive ticket currently stands upwards of $7,000.

Goes without saying that the ticket prices to catch a game at Dodger Stadium have come a long way. A regular season ticket price for general admission in 1980 was $4.50 for box seats, $3.50 for reserve seats. Nowadays, a regular-season Dodger home game ring up to at least $50 for the cheap seats.

RELATED: Dodger Stadium ticket prices then and now

For more information on who is playing or what to look out for, here's everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.