'We were trapped': Melbourne couple makes it back to Florida from war-torn Israel

A local family is safe at home after they were trapped in Israel for over a week.

The Neumann’s had been living in Israel for over a year when the Hamas terrorists moved in. They tried to book flights as soon as the war broke out but ended up stranded until volunteers with Project Dynamo raced to the rescue.

Ron and Linda arrived in Tampa on Sunday with around 270 other Americans trying to get out of the war zone. On Wednesday, another flight landed safely in Tampa.

The trips are happening because of Project Dynamo. The Florida based non-profit is now working with state leaders to save other Floridians stranded in Israel.

"The whole time we were praying. We said – we need to get out of here because we were trapped. We were trapped," said Ron Neumann who is Jewish himself, the child of a holocaust survivor and Vietnam War veteran.

Ron and his wife Linda were stuck in the war zone. They were living in Rehovot when terrorists moved in.

"To know an enemy is entering into your coast, snatching people and children out of their homes, killing them, throwing them in ditches or whatever they’re doing – we see it in movies," said Linda Neumann.

Ron took some cellphone video from his balcony but spent most of their days in a safe room. They knew when sirens started ringing, bombs were nearby.

"I’m thinking well – I just might get to meet the Lord today," Linda said.

They tried to book private flights for days but both were canceled until Ron got a call, Project Dynamo, would get them back to Florida.

"I can’t explain the feeling to get home, to get out of there and get home," exclaimed Ron.

The non-profit is run by veterans and steps in when the government can’t. To date, the organization says they’ve saved over 6,000 Americans from war-torn countries. Getting people, like the Neumann’s, out of Israel is a top priority right now.

"Project Dynamo came through at the last minute," said Linda. "They seemed like they cared."

Governor Ron DeSantis met the Neumann’s when they landed on Sunday, and the state is partnering with the organization to bring Americans home and send critical supplies to Israel.

"Pray for this war to stop. Pray for the protection of the Jewish people, and pray for Project Dynamo and anything like it," Ron concluded.

The couple still has several friends who are unable to leave Israel. They want to go back as soon as they can, and Ron hopes their next trip could come around Thanksgiving but say knows what's happening with the war is extremely unpredictable.