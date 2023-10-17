Florida sends two planes filled with emergency medical supplies, toys to Israel

article

Two cargo planes filled with thousands of emergency medical supplies, toys, and clothing have been sent from Florida to Israel, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

A total of 85 pallets – filled with bandages, hospital gowns, IV kits, ventilators, gloves, children's toys, sleeping bags, clothing – were expected to land in Israel on Wednesday, a news release said.

"With the lack of leadership in Washington, we are stepping up to help our allies in Israel who are in need of supplies and our support," Gov. DeSantis said in a prepared statement. "As we continue to bring back Americans who were stranded in Israel when the war began, we will also keep sending the necessary health care supplies for Israel to care for those who have been injured."

Thousands of people have died, including 30 Americans – even more people displaced – after the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip conducted a surprise attack on Israel less than two weeks ago. Israel has retaliated with bombings of its own.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel on Wednesday, FOX News confirmed.

Earlier this week, nearly 300 people who were reportedly stranded in Israel landed at Tampa International Airport, Gov. DeSantis said.