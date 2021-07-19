'We were in such a good place': Orange County warns that COVID-19 cases are spiking

article

COVID-19 cases in the United States are trending back up and White House officials continue to raise concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Some states are tightening restrictions again and for the first time in six months, cases are on the rise in all 50 states.

Right now, Florida accounts for about 20 percent of the new cases nationwide. Reports from the Department of Health show that the number of positive test results has spiked in the last three weeks. Orange County leaders say the numbers are not trending in the right direction and Mayor Jerry Demings will speak about the fight against COVID-19 on Monday.

"We were in such a good place a couple of weeks ago. That is not the case right now. The CDC has moved us to high transmission. And our numbers are continuing to increase day by day. And I alerted our community about this a week ago and it is the same today. Today is higher than what I alerted you to last week. These numbers have doubled," Dr. Raul Pino of Orange County told FOX 35. The 14-day rolling average in the county has gone up to eight percent.

County officials are strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated. Dr. Pino said that 95 percent of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 were among people who were not vaccinated.

Mayor Deming's briefing on COVID-19 will begin at 11 a.m. Watch it live on FOX 35 Orlando's website and app.