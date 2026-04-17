Man wanted after deadly shooting in Leesburg; man tried to shoot attacking dog, but shot owner instead

The Brief Lake County deputies are looking for a man who they say tried to shoot a dog attacking a woman, but shot the dog's owner instead. The dog's owner was shot and died at the hospital, officials said. Their name has not yet been released. The woman who was attacked by the dog was taken to the hospital for treatment. Who are deputies looking for? Matthew Lee Pasco, 43. He is believed to be armed with a handgun. He allegedly ran away after the shooting.



The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say attempted to shoot a dog that was attacking a woman. Instead, the person of interest shot the dog's owner, killing him, deputies said.

Now, deputies are searching for the man, who they say ran away from the area after the shooting, officials said.

Schools in the area are placed on lockdown due to the police activity.

What we know:

The shooting reportedly happened around a homeless camp, on April 17 near Griffin Road and Tally Box Road, in Leesburg.

According to LCSO, a woman was reportedly being attacked by a large dog. A man, later identified as Matthew Lee Pasco, 43, attempted to shoot the dog, but ended up shooting the dog's owner, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim – a man – was transported to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The woman who was attacked by the dog was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Schools on lockdown

Because of the investigation in the immediate area, Carver Middle School has been placed on lockdown.

Deputies: ‘Person of interest’ sought

Lake County deputies are looking for Matthew Pasco.

He is described as 5' 11", with brown hair and brown eyes, and approximately 150 pounds. He has a scar on the right side of his face. He is considered to be homeless and is known to frequent the homeless camp.

LCSO released a photo of Pasco. He is believed to be armed with a handgun.