'Wawa Drive-Thru' to begin construction in Bucks County next month

Wawa announced Thursday that a first-of-its-kind drive-thru location will open in Bucks County this winter.

The popular convenience chain says construction of "Wawa DriveThru" will begin in late August at the intersection of West Trenton Road and Pine Grove Road in Falls Township. Wawa is targeting a grand opening of the 1,850 square foot space sometime in December.

The new location will "solely focus on drive-thru and curbside pickup service," according to a Wawa spokesperson. Customers will reportedly use "state-of-the-art" technology to place their favorite food and drink items from the comfort of their vehicles.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” said Director of Construction Terri Micklin said.

An artist rendering of 'Wawa DriveThru' shows a building similar to that of a classic fast food restaurant. Officials say the design is based on key Wawa brand elements, such as the trademarked canopy.

In addition to the free standing drive-thru location, Wawa says a drive-thru will also be added to a new location under construction in Westhampton, New Jersey.

