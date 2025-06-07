Orlando International Airport water outage: What we know

The Brief There is currently a water system outage at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). The restrooms and water fountains in Terminals A and B are currently unavailable, but Terminal C is not impacted. The hotel, restaurant and food court have not been impacted by the outage, as they operate on a different water line.



A water system outage on Saturday has led to the temporary closure of several facilities in two terminals at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

What we know:

Officials at MCO posted on X around noon on Saturday to alert passengers of a water system outage.

In the post, officials said the restrooms and water fountains in Terminals A and B were currently unavailable due to the outage. It should be noted that these terminals are pre-security. Terminal C was not impacted by the outage.

Authorities say restrooms are currently available at the gate areas.

Airport leaders said the hotel, restaurant and food court have not been impacted by the outage, as they operate on a different water line.

A few hours later, officials shared an update on X, saying the water service was restored in restrooms and water fountains in Terminal A. They said they are continuing to work on Terminal B.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the water system outage and when it started. The exact number of facilities affected was not immediately known. Officials have not yet said when they estimate the issues to be fixed.

What they're saying:

"We apologize and appreciate your patience as our partners resolve the issue," MCO officials said. "Our customer service representatives are proactively assisting travelers as needed."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: