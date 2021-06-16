WATCH: Train slams into semi in Marion County

A train slammed into a semi-truck that was sitting on railroad tracks in Marion County – and the moment was caught on camera.

FOX 35 viewer Drayton Joiner shared the video. He says he was on Southeast Baseline Road in Belleview Monday night and found the semi on the tracks.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX to launch navigation satellite on Thursday

Joyner says the driver was out of the truck trying to warn the oncoming train.

"He was definitely panicking. It looked like he had a flashlight or something to warn the train the truck was on the tracks."

Thankfully no one was hurt.

FOX 35 News is working with Marion County authorities to learn why the truck was stopped on the tracks.

Advertisement



