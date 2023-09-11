Watch: Red wine flows down street in Portugal after containers burst at nearby distillery

Red wine was seen flowing down a road in Portugal after two storage containers at a nearby distillery burst on Sunday.

Video filmed by a bystander showed the wine flowing down the town’s main road in Levira, Portugal.

Destilaria Levira issued a statement on Sunday apologizing for the incident and vowed to cover damages and cleanup costs.

FILE - Still image from video showing red wine flowing down street in Portugal.

The distillery said no injuries were reported and the incident was being investigated by authorities.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report.