WATCH: Pre-K students dressed as Dalmatians run from ‘Cruella’ teacher

And the winner of the best group costume contest on the internet goes to: Mrs. Pickett’s class!

A video of a group of pre-kindergarten student dressed as Disney’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ is going viral – and their teacher rounded out the group perfected dressed as the villain Cruella de Vil!

Juleesa Barez of Rochester, New York captured the video of her son’s class, who were on a Halloween field trip to their local fire department.

“Cruella & her squad 😂🖤🤟🏾‼️” she captioned the video on Facebook.

The little ones wore matching Dalmatian costumes and are seen running away from Mrs. Pickett, who is in full Cruella attire!

The video has racked up over 98,000 shares since Halloween.

