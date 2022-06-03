Polk County sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Lakeland involving deputy

A Polk County sheriff's deputy has been involved in a shooting incident, according to the agency.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies shot and killed a suspect who had been firing a gun in a mobile home park in North Lakeland Friday evening. The man also threatened to shoot his wife and Polk County deputies who responded to the scene, Judd said.

The wife of 56-year-old Michael Loman called 911 around 6 p.m. after she said he told her he was going to kill her and the deputies when they arrived, the sheriff said. Five Polk County deputies immediately responded, and they found the wife hiding behind a black truck.

When the suspect came out of the home, he had his rifle in hand, the sheriff said. That's when Judd said, "We shot him. A lot."

Advertisement

As is standard procedure for shootings involving law enforcement officers, the case will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.