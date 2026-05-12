Watch live: NASA, SpaceX to launch supplies, equipment, science experiments to ISS

The Brief SpaceX and NASA are preparing for the 34th Commercial Resupply Services mission, which is scheduled to launch 6,500 pounds of equipment and scientific experiments to the International Space Station on May 13. Originally set for Tuesday, the flight was postponed to Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. due to unfavorable weather conditions and storms across Central Florida. The mission features sending several scientific experiments along with supplies and equipment to the ISS.



NASA and SpaceX are readying for a supply launch to the International Space Station.

This launch will provide current astronauts onboard the ISS with scientific investigations, supplies and equipment. On its return trip, the spacecraft will transport items back to Earth for research and repairs.

About the mission: CRS-34

What we know:

The companies' 34th Commercial Resupply Services launch will commence from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Florida's Space Coast.

The CRS-34 mission will launch with the Falcon-9 rocket and Dragon Spacecraft – both owned, designed and operated by SpaceX. This is the sixth flight for both Falcon-9 and the Dragon Spacecraft, NASA said.

NASA’s SpaceX 34th Commercial Resupply Mission Overview. (Credit: NASA).

SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft will be loaded with about 6,500 pounds of supplies and new scientific experiments including:

ODYSSEY , which will evaluate how well Earth-based microgravity simulators recreate space conditions

STORIE , which monitors charged particles in orbit around the Earth

Laplace , which studies the movement and collision of dust particles in microgravity to understand particle motion in space

Green Bone , which observes how bone cells grow and develop in space on a bone scaffold made from wood

Spark , which evaluates how red blood cells and the spleen change in space for future astronauts.

Dragon will dock at the forward port of the space station's Harmony module.

When is the launch?

NASA will begin its streaming coverage at 6:30 p.m., May 13.

The launch window opens at 6:50 p.m.

Where to watch the launch?

FOX 35 will stream the launch at fox35orlando.com/watch.

Viewers can also access NASA's coverage on YouTube or SpaceX's coverage on its website.

Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting tomorrow, May 13, for Falcon 9’s launch of the CRS-34 mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/c8cVFXwJY0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 12, 2026

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sits on launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center as it is prepared for life-off (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Launch scrubbed: When is the next attempt?

While a launch attempt was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, severe weather – including heavy rain and hail across Central Florida – forced a 24-hour postponement.

Due to "unfavorable" weather, SpaceX said in an X post, the launch was postponed until the next day.

Portions of Central Florida experienced heavy rain and hail on Tuesday. While Orange and Seminole counties were primarily affected in the early afternoon, the storm did move toward southeastern Seminole County, northwestern Brevard County and southeastern Orange County by 2 p.m.

SpaceX is now targeting a 6:50 p.m. launch on Wednesday, May 13.

What's next:

Dragon will return in mid-June and is set to bring back with it an ocular imaging device used to monitor crew eye health, a sorbent bed that filters trace contaminants from cabin air and a separator pump from the Waste and Hygiene Compartment, NASA said.

Additional items returning include the Advanced Plant Habitat – which supports long-duration plant biology studies – and a pressure management device that recovers vestibule air during depressurization, NASA said.

The plant habitat will be placed on display at a museum, while the pressure management device is being sent back to Earth for repairs and storage as a ground spare, the space agency said.